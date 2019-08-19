|
Oshkosh - Steven N. Beduhn, age 70, of Oshkosh WI, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was born in Oshkosh to the late Norman and Ione Beduhn. Steven graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1968, and then served in the US Navy as a photographer's mate. Steve was a long time employee at the Oshkosh YMCA. With his free time he became a talented copper metal artist. Weekends you could find him at Art shows throughout WI. Books and movies were an enjoyable pastime for Steve-reading about 3 books a week.
He will be sadly missed by his sisters and brothers - Marilee Wells, Andra Schroeder, Peggy (James)Wurzbach, Stanley (Juli)Beduhn, Stuart (Laurelee)Beduhn, special friend Rose Rivera and her children Brad and Savannah Rivera and many nieces and nephews.
Steve's family invites you to join them in a celebration of life that will be held at Konrad-Behlman Westside (100 Lake Pointe Dr) on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 3PM until 6PM. A cremation has taken place and a private service has been held.
In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be sent to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019