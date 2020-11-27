1/1
Steven C. Eichman
Oshkosh - Steven C. Eichman passed away peacefully Saturday Nov. 21, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born September 10, 1952 in Oshkosh to Clifford and Helen (Luebke) Eichman. He graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1970 and UW-Oshkosh in 1974 with a business degree. May 19, 1979 he married Anita Juris.

Steve was employed by Badger Mill Supply, IBS Conversions, Secura Insurance and retired in 2016 from Top Brands, Inc. as their Information Technology Manager.

Family meant everything to Steve and he was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. He was quick to share his time and talents with family, Calvary Lutheran Church, where he was a charter member, Winnebago County 4-H serving as a volunteer, board member, club leader and county dog project leader.

Steve's love of nature and dogs has been passed on to his family. He loved to travel and was fortunate to visit most US states including Hawaii and Alaska in addition to trips to Canada and Mexico. Car trips were his favorite with many stops at state and national parks.

Steve was preceded in death by his father Clifford and his special dog Norman. He is survived by his wife Anita and daughters Alissa Eichman, Emilie (Greg) Wurzbach and grandchildren Lucy and Auggie. He is also survived by his mother Helen Eichman, twin sister Susan Eichman, brother Michael Eichman, sister-in-law Holly Eichman, and other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be given to Calvary Lutheran Church and Winnebago County 4-H Foundation Fund. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid 19.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
