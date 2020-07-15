Steven Hemminghaus

Steven HemminghausOshkosh - On Sunday July 12th, Steven Lee Hemminghaus, loving husband, good friend and inspiration to many, passed away.Steve was born June 28th, 1951 to Raymond and Marion (Barthels) Hemminghaus in Oshkosh. He was the oldest of 3 children along with Lynn and Robert. Steve graduated from Oshkosh West High School in 1969 and UW Oshkosh in 1973 with a degree in Anthropology. Steve married Gudrun Rieger on August 9th, 1975. Steve started working as a loan officer at Oshkosh Truck Credit Union and rose to the position of President. After leaving the credit union in 1995, Steve concentrated on managing and growing his very successful rental real estate business. Steve was an excellent landlord and was highly regarded by others in the rental real estate profession. Steve took great pride in providing quality, affordable, rental homes. That he enjoyed such a high level of success in a tough business like rental housing and delivered such a quality product with his physical limitations was simply amazing. Steve's success was almost entirely due to his mental toughness and strength, ethics, focus, drive and determination to succeed. Like his dad, he always had a passion for numbers and finance. Steve was an inspiration to many others in his marriage, family, personal and professional life.Steve was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy at the age of 8. The doctors told his parents that he would likely not live beyond age 18. With Steve's determination and drive to lead a full life he lived an additional 50+ years. Steve accomplished so much more in his life than most people do in spite of his severe disability. Much of this was due to the loving 24/7 care Gudrun provided. This enabled Steve to continue to have a long, positive, productive life.Steve had a passion for muscle cars especially Oldsmobiles. If there was music being played on one of his classic Oldsmobile's car stereo it was probably 60's car music or Beach Boys tunes. Steve owned several including a 1972 Indianapolis 500 Oldsmobile pace car. He was a longtime member of the Oldsmobile Club of America and frequently attended their annual national car show, allowing him to travel to many destinations.Steve and Gudrun enjoyed spending time during the winter months at their oceanfront condo in Daytona Beach for over 20 years. Steve and Gudrun made many lasting friendships there. Steve also served on the Condo Association Board of Directors.Steve will be remembered for his keen mind, quick wit, infectious smile, unrelenting positive can-do attitude and his amazing ability to rise above his disability to lead an incredibly successful life.Steve is survived by his wife Gudrun, mother Marion, sister Lynn (Mike Nelson), sister-in-law Betsy, and nephews Luke and Paul. He is also survived by special friends Mike Plummer, Rick Golz, Donn Lord, and Dave Leichtnam. Steve was preceded in death by his father Ray, and brother Robert.A celebration of Steve's life will be held at Bethany United Church of Christ, Saturday, July 18. Visitation from 2:30 to 4:00 with a service immediately following the visitation. Bethany United Church of Christ has asked that everyone attending wear a mask.