Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Oshkosh - Steven John Dahnke, age 59, passed away after his courageous fight with Amyloidosis on February 26, 2019. He was born to Ronald and Patricia (Swanson) Dahnke on February 17, 1960 in Milwaukee. He enlisted in the Marines and served as a radio operator during the Cold War. Though he didn't see action, Steve was very proud of his time in the Marines. Steve married the love of his life, April Norman, on October 2, 1982 in Oconomowoc. Steve worked various positions at National Graphics Solutions. He enjoyed the outdoors, grilling, drawing, watching NASCAR, and listening to music, especially classic rock.

Steve was survived by his wife, April; mother, Patricia Dahnke; son, Steven "Alex" (Karissa) Dahnke; grandchildren, Annelise and Eric Dahnke; brothers, James and Thomas Dahnke; and sisters, Rose (Kevin) Kelly, and Diane (Paul) Kucharski.

Steve was preceded in death by his infant son, Michael Jacob Dahnke; and his father, Ronald Roy Dahnke.

A service will be held for Steve at Konrad-Behlman eastside Funeral Home (402 Waugoo Ave) on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2PM. Rev. Karen Jewell will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 1PM until the time of services.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Amyloidosis Foundation. http://amyloidosis.org/

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 1, 2019
