Steven J. Fogtman
Oshkosh - Steven James Fogtman, 75, passed away at home surrounded by love, on October 24, 2019. He was born on February 14, 1944, in Oshkosh, the son of Lucien and Dorothy Fogtman.
Steve married Barbara Oaks, his Mercy Hospital nursery-mate, high school sweetheart and love of his life, on November 17, 1961, in Dubuque, Iowa. She was by his side until he passed.
Steve deeply loved his family and was a supportive, brilliant, and hilarious father to his three daughters. He drove them all over the countryside (a backroads master) for countless swim meets and often, just to explore. His devotion to family continued with his three beloved grandchildren, who were all very close to their "Pops." He was always there to cheer them on or take them on a wonderful adventure. And he was The Guy to call for help and advice.
Watching the Cubs, Packers, and Badgers was also a favorite way of spending time together (unless the Pack were losing). The Cubbies winning the World Series was a highlight in his life.
Steve had a lifelong appreciation for nature and spent many a weekend outdoors enjoying it: casting in a cold trout stream, marveling at his bird dog's great nose, rowing his scull on a calm lake. He would return home sometimes with a glorious rainbow, other times with poison ivy -- but always with a great story. Everyone who knew him has a good "Steve story" or anecdote. He connected easily with people wherever he went.
Steven is survived by Barbara, his wife of nearly 58 years; three daughters: Anne Fogtman (Tim Killilea), Oshkosh; Jane Fogtman (Francis Fletcher), Montclair, New Jersey; and Kristen Fogtman-Faust (Pete Faust), Fox Point, Wisconsin; and three grandchildren: Isabelle Faust, Oscar Faust, and Oliver Fletcher. One brother, Gary Fogtman (Cindy) of Lexington, Kentucky, and sister-in-law Sheryl Fogtman of Janesville, Wisconsin also survive. Other survivors include Barbara's siblings, Patricia Jungers (Roman), Waupaca, Wisconsin; Bill Oaks, Oshkosh; and John Oaks (Linda), Wrightstown, Wisconsin; sister-in-law Karen Oaks, Oshkosh; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Lynn, Jack, and David Fogtman (and wife Joanne); his infant son, Steven James; Barbara's parents, Robert and Charlotte Oaks; and Barbara's brother Gus Oaks.
The family would like to sincerely thank Ryan, Chris, and Cynthia from Ascension at Home, for their compassionate care.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Lake View Memorial Park, Mausoleum Chapel at 2:00 pm. There will be a visitation from 12:00 pm until the time of the service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019