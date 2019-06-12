Services
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes-Westside
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Steven L. Asmus Obituary
Oshkosh - Steven L. Asmus, age 68, of Oshkosh, died on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Bella Vista. He was born on November 6, 1950 in Oshkosh a son of Henry and Lucille Marks Asmus.

He was a loyal and dedicated employee for Mercy Medical Center in the housekeeping department for 31 years. He loved bingo, the Three Musketeers, and his mother and brother whom he spent most of his time with before their passing. He was a former member of the Eagles Club.

He is survived by several cousins including Gerald Miller, Judy(Michael) Rees, Gerald Marks, Roger(Marlene) Marks, Brenda Marks, and his goddaughter Tammi Marks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Paul and his sister Sandra.

A visitation will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes-Westside from 1-2 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Riverside Cemetery at 2:30.

A memorial has been established.

Steve's family would like to thank the staff at Bella Vista for the care and comfort given to Steve along with Affinity Visiting Nurses especially his nurse Ryan.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 12, 2019
