Steven Lee Steinert
Steven Lee Steinert, 56, formally from Oshkosh, Wisconsin and presently of Barefoot Bay, Florida passed away after battling heart disease on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Sebastian River Medical Center in Sebastian, Florida.
Steve was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He and his wife Ann moved to Barefoot Bay in 2015. Steve enjoyed life, family and many friends, Steve was always there to brighten the lives of others
Steve worked for CDW as a Partner Renewal Specialist for many years where he gained the respect of his co-workers and friends. He had a lifelong passion for Bowling, which led him to bowl ten 300 games. He was very proud of this. Bowling was a sport he loved to teach and share with others. He enjoyed past dart and golf leagues. Many fun times were had with friends and family at his favorite place to hang Mabel Murphy's in Oshkosh Wisconsin. Another favorite thing to do was attend live music concerts and festivals. Steve was a big Green Bay Packers fan, Wisconsin Badgers fan and loved getting together with friends to enjoy the games.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years Ann Mary (Pistohl) Steinert, his mother and father, Kathy Mary (Weitz) Steinert and Randolph Lee Steinert.
He is further survived by Siblings of Ann, who are Daniel (Ann) Pistohl of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Lynn Pistohl of New Boston, Texas, Russell Pistohl of Helena, Montana, Ronald (Pam) Pistohl of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Cecelia Mary Jones (Gary) of Beloit, Kelly Landstrom of Neenah, Wisconsin and Deborah (Timm) Portman of Watertown, Wisconsin. As well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews in the Pistohl family.
On his maternal side he is survived by his Aunt Judith (Richard) Leinweber of Oshkosh, Wisconsin and her children Laurie (Steven) Mierswa of Pickett, Wisconsin and Craig (Michelle) Leinweber of Ripon, Wisconsin, and grandchildren of Judith who are Sabrina, Jacob, Samuel and Madalyn.
Steve was preceded in death by his Grandparents Joyce (Miracle) and Gilbert Steinert, Margaret (Bernhardt) and George Weitz, as well as his mother in law and father in law Suzanne Cecelia (Kempinger) and Jay Herbert Pistohl.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.
The family will gather to greet friends of Steve and Celebrate his life from 4 - 7 PM, on Saturday September 26, 2020 at the Strunk Funeral Home in Sebastian, Florida. There will be a celebration of his life in Oshkosh, Wisconsin soon to be announced.
