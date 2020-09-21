1/1
Steven Lee Steinert
1964 - 2020
Steven Lee Steinert

Steven Lee Steinert, 56, formally from Oshkosh, Wisconsin and presently of Barefoot Bay, Florida passed away after battling heart disease on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Sebastian River Medical Center in Sebastian, Florida.

Steve was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He and his wife Ann moved to Barefoot Bay in 2015. Steve enjoyed life, family and many friends, Steve was always there to brighten the lives of others

Steve worked for CDW as a Partner Renewal Specialist for many years where he gained the respect of his co-workers and friends. He had a lifelong passion for Bowling, which led him to bowl ten 300 games. He was very proud of this. Bowling was a sport he loved to teach and share with others. He enjoyed past dart and golf leagues. Many fun times were had with friends and family at his favorite place to hang Mabel Murphy's in Oshkosh Wisconsin. Another favorite thing to do was attend live music concerts and festivals. Steve was a big Green Bay Packers fan, Wisconsin Badgers fan and loved getting together with friends to enjoy the games.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years Ann Mary (Pistohl) Steinert, his mother and father, Kathy Mary (Weitz) Steinert and Randolph Lee Steinert.

He is further survived by Siblings of Ann, who are Daniel (Ann) Pistohl of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Lynn Pistohl of New Boston, Texas, Russell Pistohl of Helena, Montana, Ronald (Pam) Pistohl of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Cecelia Mary Jones (Gary) of Beloit, Kelly Landstrom of Neenah, Wisconsin and Deborah (Timm) Portman of Watertown, Wisconsin. As well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews in the Pistohl family.

On his maternal side he is survived by his Aunt Judith (Richard) Leinweber of Oshkosh, Wisconsin and her children Laurie (Steven) Mierswa of Pickett, Wisconsin and Craig (Michelle) Leinweber of Ripon, Wisconsin, and grandchildren of Judith who are Sabrina, Jacob, Samuel and Madalyn.

Steve was preceded in death by his Grandparents Joyce (Miracle) and Gilbert Steinert, Margaret (Bernhardt) and George Weitz, as well as his mother in law and father in law Suzanne Cecelia (Kempinger) and Jay Herbert Pistohl.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.

The family will gather to greet friends of Steve and Celebrate his life from 4 - 7 PM, on Saturday September 26, 2020 at the Strunk Funeral Home in Sebastian, Florida. There will be a celebration of his life in Oshkosh, Wisconsin soon to be announced.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Strunk Funeral Home - Sebastian - Sebastian
Funeral services provided by
Strunk Funeral Home - Sebastian - Sebastian
1623 North Central Avenue
Sebastian, FL 32958
772-589-1000
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
September 21, 2020
Annie so sorry to hear of your loss Steve will be greatly missed will miss his smiling face at Mables
Joan Salvinski -Laus
September 21, 2020
Steve was such a fun person to party with. I remember him always being happy. Even though I do love my Steelers, I always cheered for his Packers. He will now alway be looking over his team and his AMAZING family. I remember losing a football bet and having to send some stone crabs to WI. I wish the family peace and I know Steve is resting now and still watching over all he loved. I'm very glad I got to know you Steve! Prayers to Kathy, Randy and Annie.
Tammeria Wilson
September 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man. Will love you and miss you always. Sorry for your lost. Hugs and prayers.
Sally Touihri
Friend
September 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joseph Matschi
Friend
September 21, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 21, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss we are praying for you and you are in our hearts.
Darlene And Tom ODonnell
Friend
September 21, 2020
Prayers to all of you.
Linda Farrell
Friend
September 21, 2020
Will miss you. You always made us laugh.
Jim and Elaine Short
Neighbor
September 21, 2020
Rest in Peace our dear friend Steve. No more suffering or pain. Our hearts are broken. Words can not express how much your friendship meant to us. You will be missed dearly. You are in God's hands now and in a better place. Watch over Annie from heaven and we will all meet again when God calls us home.
Lorraine & Jim Andrews
