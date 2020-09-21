Steve was such a fun person to party with. I remember him always being happy. Even though I do love my Steelers, I always cheered for his Packers. He will now alway be looking over his team and his AMAZING family. I remember losing a football bet and having to send some stone crabs to WI. I wish the family peace and I know Steve is resting now and still watching over all he loved. I'm very glad I got to know you Steve! Prayers to Kathy, Randy and Annie.



Tammeria Wilson