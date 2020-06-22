Steven McBrair

Steven McBrairOshkosh - Steven D. McBrair, age 68, passed away on June 20, 2020. He was born to Audrey J. (nee Witzke) and David B. McBrair on July 2, 1951 in Milwaukee Wisconsin.Steve had a big heart and spent his time volunteering and helping at the Senior Center. He also enjoyed playing as well as calling numbers for Bingo. He worked as a truck driver for Oshkosh B' Gosh for over 30 years.He is survived by his mother, Audrey McBrair; siblings, John (Carol) McBrair, Ron McBrair, Larry (Carol) McBrair, Lynn (Darrell Jones) McBrair, Julie (Ron B.) McBrair, Tim (Cheryl) McBrair, and Alan (Kathy) McBrair; he was uncle to 18 nieces and nephews, and great-uncle to 25 great-nieces and great-nephews; special aunt, Ethel Stueck, and many cousins.Preceding Steve in death are his father, David B. McBrair, and his grandparents.A celebration of Steve's life will be held at Wyldewood Baptist Church, 3030 Witzel Ave., Oshkosh WI on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM and last until the time of services at 11:00AM.