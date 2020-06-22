Steven McBrair
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven McBrair

Oshkosh - Steven D. McBrair, age 68, passed away on June 20, 2020. He was born to Audrey J. (nee Witzke) and David B. McBrair on July 2, 1951 in Milwaukee Wisconsin.

Steve had a big heart and spent his time volunteering and helping at the Senior Center. He also enjoyed playing as well as calling numbers for Bingo. He worked as a truck driver for Oshkosh B' Gosh for over 30 years.

He is survived by his mother, Audrey McBrair; siblings, John (Carol) McBrair, Ron McBrair, Larry (Carol) McBrair, Lynn (Darrell Jones) McBrair, Julie (Ron B.) McBrair, Tim (Cheryl) McBrair, and Alan (Kathy) McBrair; he was uncle to 18 nieces and nephews, and great-uncle to 25 great-nieces and great-nephews; special aunt, Ethel Stueck, and many cousins.

Preceding Steve in death are his father, David B. McBrair, and his grandparents.

A celebration of Steve's life will be held at Wyldewood Baptist Church, 3030 Witzel Ave., Oshkosh WI on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM and last until the time of services at 11:00AM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved