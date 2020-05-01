Resources
Oshkosh - Steven S. Walters, age 71 of Eldorado, passed away on April 24, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1948 to the late Stanley and Luella (Bay) Walters in Mountain Lake, Minnesota.

Steven was an employee of Kwik Trip, where he worked for 20 years. He was a people person who always loved the opportunity to help others. He was a proud member of the Winnebago County Historical Society. Steven was a car enthusiast, avid Packer fan, he also enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling, baseball, and watching Survivor.

Steven is survived by his daughters, Michelle Smithson, Molly (Fiancé Bryan Lichtfuss) Walters and Wendy (Matthew) Deffibaugh; grandchildren, Patrick, Caitlyn, Michael, Allison and Noah; brothers, Rusty and Rocky; sisters, Theodora, Christine and Jackie. Steven is further survived by many good friends.

Steven was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Michael Smithson; brother, Larry, and his niece and nephew, Nicki and Brian; as well as his infant son, Daniel.

A private graveside service was held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Winnebago County Historical & Archaeological Society WCHAS, ATTN Collections Committee, 234 Church Ave. Oshkosh, WI 54901.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 1 to May 3, 2020
