Steven William Hoffman
Ripon - Steven W. Hoffman, age 58, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Steve was born August 29, 1961 in Berlin, WI, the son of Karly and Lucille (Grant) Hoffman. He attended Green Lake High School in Green Lake, WI. Steve worked for many years as a chef, most recently for the Republican House and at Sheltered Village for 17 years.
Steve is survived by his siblings, Brian Hoffman of Madison, WI, Jackie (Bob Kovalaske) Doud of Princeton, WI, Loren Hoffman of Green Lake, WI; nieces and nephews, Lisa Holloway, Dominique Burnett, Amanda Hoffman, Dani and Nathanael Hoffman of Madison, WI, Stephen Hoffman (daughters, Aubree and Ahleah- His personal little nurses), Kyle and Michelle Doud (children, Peyton, Kevin, Derrick, Kyle Jr, Billy, Bailey, Colton) of Princeton, WI, Tim and Misty Doud, Dakota, Samantha, Bailey Kovalaske of Princeton, WI, Danielle Jackson of Savannah, GA, Devin Jackson of Oshkosh, WI, Kayla and Ryan Dacyzk (children, Blayke, Olivia, Rylen) of Menasha, WI, Britany and Josh Jacobs (daughter, Anastasia- His inspiration to get up each morning), Lisa Hoffman of Ripon, WI, and Isaac Augustyn of Green Lake, WI. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karly and Lucille Hoffman; brother, Kevin Hoffman; maternal grandparents, James and Martha Grant; paternal grandparents, Karl and Helene Hoffman; and many family and friends.
A graveside service for Steve will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. Mark's Cemetery, Redgranite, WI, with Pastor Nick Haasch officiating. A memorial is being established in his name.
The family would like to thank his neighbors the Toshners (Gary and Sandy and their dog, Gunner) and the Duels (Jason and Darlene) for all their help when Steve started to struggle with everyday outdoor chores. He personally wanted to thank them for being there and helping him out in every way possible.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 10 to May 11, 2020