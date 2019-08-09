|
|
Sue C. Muzzy
Wautoma - Sue C. Muzzy, age 67, of Wautoma, passed away peacefully, August 7, 2019 at her home.
She was born September 28, 1951 to Arthur and Geneva (Bidwell) Noe in Oshkosh, WI. She graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1969. She married Timothy Baehman in 1969 and she later married Thomas Muzzy in 1981 and they lived in Wautoma together for 38 years.
After moving to Wautoma, Sue was employed by Copp's Grocery Store, Wild Rose School District, Edan Naturals and enjoyed waitressing at the Moose Inn and the former 19th Hole Supper Club.
She enjoyed spending time with all of her family and friends. She loved a good party and was the first to come and last to leave. She never missed a girls' weekend with the relatives.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Janet (Kermit) Keeler.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Muzzy; ten children, Jay (Sue) Baehman, Michael (Elan) Baehman, Theresa Muzzy, Lori Muzzy, Thomas J. Muzzy, George (Pam) Muzzy, Nicholas Muzzy, Maria (Brent) Lawless, Katherine (Brian) Bernard and Mario (Andrea) Muzzy; a brother, Lee (Sandra) Noe and sister, Vicki (Gary) Le May. She is further survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren, other relatives and many special friends.
Sue requested that there not be a funeral service. The family will have a celebration of her life to be announced in the near future. Stahl Funeral Services are assisting the family with arrangements, www.stahlfuneralhome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019