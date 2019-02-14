Services
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
For more information about
Susan Drews
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
9077 North Rd.
Fremont, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
9077 North Rd.
Fremont, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Drews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan C. "Susie" Drews


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan C. "Susie" Drews Obituary
Susan C. "Susie" Drews

Zittau - Susan C. "Susie" Drews, age 65, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was born on March 29, 1953, in Oshkosh, the daughter of the late Lester and Marion(Koplitz) Drews. Susie was a baker at Brasch's Restaurant in Fremont for 25 years. After leaving Brasch's she spent many years caring for her parents. She was also a longtime bartender and cook at her family business, Drews' Tavern, home of the world famous Susie Burger. Susie loved animals, especially her Labradors. She enjoyed watching the birds, watching and feeding the cats in the garage, and gardening. She also loved listening to her emergency scanner, all day. Susie is survived by three brothers, Mike(Linda)Drews, Larsen; Don(Nanette)Drews, Larsen, and Ed Drews, Zittau; nieces and nephews, Jenny Schleicher, Tom Drews and Dusty Drews; three great-nieces, Emily, Madelyn and Caleigh Schleicher; and her furry companion, Bella. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9077 North Rd., Fremont(Zittau) at 11AM. Rev. Mark Kinney will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, from 9AM until the time of service.

Susie's family would like to extend a special Thank you to Mona Tellock for all of the wonderful care she has provided; and to the Dr. Weber and the ICU nurses at Mercy Medical for the care and compassion they gave in the short time she was there.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.