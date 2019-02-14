|
Susan C. "Susie" Drews
Zittau - Susan C. "Susie" Drews, age 65, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was born on March 29, 1953, in Oshkosh, the daughter of the late Lester and Marion(Koplitz) Drews. Susie was a baker at Brasch's Restaurant in Fremont for 25 years. After leaving Brasch's she spent many years caring for her parents. She was also a longtime bartender and cook at her family business, Drews' Tavern, home of the world famous Susie Burger. Susie loved animals, especially her Labradors. She enjoyed watching the birds, watching and feeding the cats in the garage, and gardening. She also loved listening to her emergency scanner, all day. Susie is survived by three brothers, Mike(Linda)Drews, Larsen; Don(Nanette)Drews, Larsen, and Ed Drews, Zittau; nieces and nephews, Jenny Schleicher, Tom Drews and Dusty Drews; three great-nieces, Emily, Madelyn and Caleigh Schleicher; and her furry companion, Bella. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9077 North Rd., Fremont(Zittau) at 11AM. Rev. Mark Kinney will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, from 9AM until the time of service.
Susie's family would like to extend a special Thank you to Mona Tellock for all of the wonderful care she has provided; and to the Dr. Weber and the ICU nurses at Mercy Medical for the care and compassion they gave in the short time she was there.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 14, 2019