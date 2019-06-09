|
|
Susan Cory
Oshkosh - Susan B. Cory (Sue), age 67, was called back to heaven by our Holy Father and his Son Jesus Christ. She passed away at Bay Care Center after a brave 3-week battle with an illness that was just too aggressive for her body to handle it. She passed peacefully with her loved ones surrounding her.
She was employed for many years at King Industries. Sue also bartended, a job she enjoyed very much, at Witzke's Tavern for 7 years being the first woman bartender ever hired there and finally at JJ Fidler's for many years.
Sue was a loving mother and grandmother who was a wonderful cook, enjoyed flower gardening, sewing crafts and especially enjoyed decorating the home and yard for the holiday seasons. Her favorite holiday, being Halloween, was always decorated with twice as much as needed. The neighborhood kids loved coming to our home during trick or treat.
Sue also enjoyed visiting friends at a few local taverns with her husband of 35 years Keith R. Cory. During their visit to the taverns Sue loved to play games of chance and was very lucky at winning. Sue's other great love was dinning out with her husband and friends at various restaurants in Oshkosh.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Cory, daughter, Wendy Baehman, son, Charles Schmidt (Sharon), 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, sister-in-law, Joanne Cox, niece, Tammy Welsch (Steve) and many other nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Cox, mother, Melba Cox, and 2 brothers, Robert Cox, and John Cox.
Sue will always be greatly missed by her family and close friends. May God take her with warmth and comfort back into his arms.
We wish to invite all our family and friends to a "Celebration of Life" for Sue at the Cheatin Heart at 2839 Harrison st., Oshkosh, WI 54901 on the weekend of Sue's birthday which will be on Saturday August 17th. More details will be posted on Facebook in the future. A private memorial service will be held.
In Lieu of flowers please send donations to the .
We would like to thank the hospital staff at Aurora Medical Care of Oshkosh, and Bay Care Center of Green Bay for all their wonderful care for Sue during her final weeks in their care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 9, 2019