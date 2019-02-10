|
Oshkosh - Susan E. Anderson, 77, of Oshkosh, passed away on Friday, February 08, 2019 after a five year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born August 2, 1941, in Oshkosh, the daughter of Leo and Ethel (Fischer) Poeschl. Sue married Allan G. Anderson on April 24, 1965 at the original St. Josaphat Catholic Church, Oshkosh. Sue graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1959. In 1963 she traveled all alone to England and Scotland and visited a pen pal and his family in England. She had been employed as a bookkeeper at the Oshkosh National Bank out of high school. Sue moved with her husband who was in the Navy at the time to Kenitra, Morocco where their son Greg was born. She always said visiting Morocco was one of the greatest things she had ever experienced. Upon returning to Oshkosh in 1967 she became a stay at home mom, working Christmas seasons at Miles Kimball. She was a great mom and grandmother, and enjoyed spending time with the grandkids, sharing in their activities and encouraging them in all they did. Whether it was cheering them on in sports, attending school and church events and programs, or simply playing games and having fun, there were never any losers.
Sue hosted ALL the holiday meals for over 35 years. After the kids were older she had worked the breakfast bar at Shoney's, housekeeping at the Park Plaza mall and food court and was a lunch lady at Oaklawn School. In 2005 she participated and won her age group in the 1st Senior Center Triathlon.
Survivors include her husband Allan; son, Gregory (Kathy) Anderson; daughter, Pamela Sue (Jon) Morgan; sister, Barbara Spanbauer, all of Oshkosh; grandchildren: Blake Conger of Nevada, and Brittany Conger (Mike) Meulemans, Alex Anderson and Brandon Morgan of Oshkosh.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Ellen Scieszinski; brother, Paul Poeschl; and brothers-in-law: Thomas Scieszinski and James Spanbauer.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019, at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 1025 W. 5th Avenue, Oshkosh, with Fr. Louis Golamari officiating. Inurnment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Oshkosh. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. Thursday until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Susan's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hometown Hospice, Generations Hospice, and Azura Memory Care, for their loving care and compassion.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 10, 2019