Susan Eleanor Stevenson
Mesa AZ - Susan Eleanor Stevenson passed away peacefully at her home in Mesa, AZ, on January 26, 2020, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Sue was born in Neenah, WI on February 15, 1936 to Gilbert H. Krueger and Edith (Lenz) Krueger. In 1976, Sue married the love of her life, Paul W. Stevenson, which started them on their incredible life journey. Paul and Sue lived in Neenah and Winneconne, WI for many years before making Mesa, AZ their home for over 35 years. Making life long friends throughout life fueled her zest for life. Sue had a very outgoing personality and a wonderful sense of humor that she loved to share with everyone around her. Sue was a very caring and generous person. She especially enjoyed the comradery with her friends in the Fountain of the Sun community.
Sue will be missed by her family; son, Michael (Lori Burish) Miller; daughter, Mari Floros; son, Mark (Theresa) Miller; and stepsons; Scott (Lynn) Stevenson, Todd (Nancy) Stevenson, Judd (Judy) Stevenson; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Sue will also be missed by her brother, John (Gwen) Krueger and her sister-in-law, Susan (William) Carpenter. Sue has reunited with her husband Paul (deceased in 2007). Sue's family sends a "Thank You" to Hospice of the Valley, AZ, and to Mariposa Gardens, Mesa, AZ, and to Sue's friends and neighbors in the Fountain of the Sun community in Mesa, AZ. Per Sue's request, there will be a private family memorial service in Spring 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh, WI.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020