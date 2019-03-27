|
|
Susan (Sue) Grant
Oshkosh - Susan (Sue) Grant, 78, of Oshkosh, passed away at Mercy Medical Center on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Sue was born in Oshkosh, Wis., on January 23, 1941 to Alois and Dorothy (Dolan) Haidlinger. She graduated from Omro High School in 1959. She married the love of her life, James Grant, on August 31, 1959. Together they had four children, including James A. (Rhonda) Grant (Milwaukee), Kathleen Grant (Oshkosh), Michele Thomas (Omro) and Terri Texeira (West Allis) who preceded her in death on November 9, 2009. Also proceeding her in death was her husband James on February 19th, 2014 and her son-in-law Cash Roberts in 1989.
Survivors include her children, Jim, Kathy and Michele; grandchildren Amanda (Michael) James, Shane (Eliza) Fitzsimmons, Ryan (fiance Serene) Thomas, Patrick (Samantha) Thomas, Kaitlyn (Alberto) Martinez and David Thomas.
She was "Granny" or "Granny Bird" to her 15 great-grandchildren who she personally 'baptized' each one Catholic; to include, Dominick, Leila, James, Xaylen, Hayden, Calise, Annabelle, Elliana, Katherine, Mira, Treyce, Zoey, Killian, Noah and Alessio. After every birth, you could hear Granny say "How the heck am I gonna remember that name, oh well they know their name!". Sue is also survived by a sister, Nancy (Tony) Kohnke and and a sister-in-law Chris Smith; as well as nieces and nephews. She is also remembered in love by her former son-in-laws Tom Texeira, Johnny Fitz and Brian Thomas who she always dressed up for in a cocktail dress aka a fresh set of silk pajamas and socks.
Sue was always there for her family and her home was always full of children, where you would see Granny rocking the newest baby of the family, "Whoever you are". Sue enjoyed camping in her younger years, where she unknowingly melted her shoes in the campfire and said "Wow, my feet feel warm!". She loved her many trips to Las Vegas, where she could gamble to her heart's content. Sundays were for the Packers and everyone knew not to bother Granny during the game. The coffee was always on at the Grant house and everyone also knew not to bother Granny before her first cup...well actually it was 2 cups. The grand-babies knew where to find the candy and most even knew about her "secret" stash of chocolate in the bread box.
Sue worked various jobs throughout her life, but one of her favorites was working as a crossing guard on the corner of School Ave & Bowen St. She loved seeing "her kids" each day. Sue retired from Park View Health Center.
Until the very end, Sue had to put her lipstick and eyebrows on and wear her earrings and perfume. Private family services will be held and Sue will be laid to rest with her "Jimmy". Any donations can be made to as Sue had a passion for helping children and had been a monthly donor since 1996.
For now Suzy, go find your "Somewhere Over the Rainbow".
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 27, 2019