Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Susan Jean Ferguson


1954 - 2019
Susan Jean Ferguson Obituary
Susan Jean Ferguson

Springfield - Susan Jean Ferguson, 65, of Springfield, MO, passed away, Sept. 25, 2019, at her home with family by her side. She was born Aug. 26, 1954, in Oil City, PA, to Byron and Jean (Bingen) Ferguson.

Susan attended Quincy Senior High School in Quincy, IL. During her career, she worked in the retail industry at Walmart and Walgreens. Susan loved to cook, play computer and card games, and watch Charmed. Above all, she loved to spend time with family, friends, and her kitty, Boo.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Byron. Susan is survived by her son, Michael Flanagan and his partner, Lesa; two grandsons: Brandon and Eric Flanagan; great-grandson, Kal-El Flanagan; siblings: Scott Ferguson and wife, Deb; Steve Ferguson and wife, Cheryl Maranto; Sally Schowengerdt and husband, Bruce; Sharon Shy and husband, Randy; and a dear friend, Carol.

A Celebration of Life honoring Susan will be held at 11:30 am, Sept. 30., 2019, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, in Springfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a local no-kill shelter of the donor's choosing.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 29, 2019
