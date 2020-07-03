Susan Lynn Frerks
Appleton - Susan Lynn Frerks, age 65, of Appleton, entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 27, 2020. She was born in Oshkosh on February 6, 1955, to the late Edward and Patricia Frerks. Sue was a graduate of Winneconne High School and then graduated with a nursing degree from the University of Madison. In her later years she attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and received her master's degree in Nursing Education. She worked at Eagle River Memorial Hospital for many years in the cardiac department. Sue also briefly worked at the Omro Care Center. For the last years she worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. She was a loving, caring, compassionate nurse and will be missed by so many in the nursing field.
Sue and Glen Nesper raised their sons Luke and Peter Nesper in Eagle River, Wisconsin. They both enjoyed watching the boys play endless games of hockey from 4 years old all the way to college level. Nothing brought more joy than watching the boys succeed in life. She was such a proud mother and loved sharing the boy's every accomplishment, small or large, with her family, friends, and co-workers. Sue enjoyed the outdoors, camping and walks with her 4-legged companion, Sadie. She enjoyed her adventures in Canada with Glen and the boys, and all of the fish they could catch.
Later in life, she found a new enjoyment of going on cruises. She loved all of the adventures at each port and made many lasting memories with her sons, sister, niece and friends.
Suzie loved spending time with family. Whenever there was a family gathering, her mother or sister would plan the menu and all of the girls would cook together with so many laughs. She adored spending time with all of her family members and always encouraged the game of scrabble with the "Frerks rules."
Sue is survived by her two sons, Luke Nesper and Peter Nesper; their father, Glen Nesper; brothers, David (Ann) Frerks and Jeff (Tiffany) Frerks; sister, Lori (David) Blythe; aunt and uncle, Dennis and Darlene Frerks; her four-legged companion, Sadie; and many nieces and nephews.
Sue brought happiness to everyone around her and will be greatly missed.
A private family service will be held.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net
.