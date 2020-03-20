Resources
Oshkosh - Susan M. Severn, age 59, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 16, 2020 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Wild Rose. She was born on September 21, 1960 to William and Doris (Miller) Severn. In 2000, Susan met Allan Ochowicz and for 20 years they created a life together.

Susan worked as a regional beauty representative for Lancome and Estee Lauder before becoming a homemaker. She was a wonderful homemaker and "taking care" of Allan was considered her full-time job after his retirement. She had a love for animals and enjoyed taking care of their three cats and adorable guinea pig, Bubbles. She was a very adventurous woman and loved being outdoors.

Susan is survived by her fiancé, Allan Ochowicz; mother, Doris (Robert) Lowell; Sons, Charley Kleveno, Tony (Alina) Rowe, Troy, Tanner (Melissa) and Matt Ochowicz; daughters, Angel Kleveno and Jenny (Martin) Wojahn; brother, Kenneth (Nancy) Severn; sister, Ruth (Lauritz) Dent; grandchildren, Landon, Kingston, Layla, Trioyna, Alissa, Brooke, Grace, Faith, Destiny, Sonia, Lily, Tanner, James, Prince and one on the way; nephews and niece, Duke Redsteer, Lauritz and Waylon Dent, Andrew, Tim, Matt (Malorie) Severn, Sarah (Ross) Fale. Susan was preceded in death by her father, William Severn.

A service will be planned for a later date.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
