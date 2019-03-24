Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Two Broke Girlz
430 Sherry St.
Neenah, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Nollenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan (Angell) Nollenberg


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan (Angell) Nollenberg Obituary
Susan (Angell) Nollenberg

Neenah - Susan (Angell) Nollenberg, age 69, of Neenah, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 18, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Neenah. She was born December 23, 1949, in Winneconne to the late Donald and Beatrice (Korn) Angell. Susie was a 1969 graduate of Winneconne High School. She was a caregiver with a big heart who made people feel good with her sense of humor. Susie enjoyed cooking and was a magnificent baker who specialized in decorating and making wedding cakes.

She was truly loved by her family and friends and is survived by: her husband, Raymond Nollenberg; two sons, Brian Igl, Brad Igl; a granddaughter, Terina Angell Igl; a brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Paula Angell; an aunt, Hazel Tritt; her goddaughter and niece, Amy Angell Proctor; and numerous step-children, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Along with her parents, Susan was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Richard Angell.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until Noon at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A Time of Remembrance will be held on Saturday at Noon at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30 from 1:00 p.m. until ? at Two Broke Girlz 430 Sherry St. Neenah.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now