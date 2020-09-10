1/1
Susan Roberts
Susan Roberts

Oshkosh - Susan M. Roberts, age 74, passed away peacefully at Bethel Home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born in Oshkosh on December 22, 1945 the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Jane (Heisler) Lewellyn. On January 6, 1979 she married Paul Roberts in Oshkosh. She graduated from Lourde's Academy in Oshkosh. She went on to work for Badger Lumber and later for Race Office Supply for many years. Susan loved to bowl, shoot pool, watch Wisconsin sports, and knit. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.

Susan is survived by her daughters: Megan (Ryan) Main and Katherine (Cory) Bennett; grandchildren: Michael (Mariah Peterson) Koth, Madisyn (Nick Hyde) Koth, Mayson Koth, and Jackson Kasper; great-granddaughter, Ellianna Koth; sisters: Katherine (Eugene) Splittgerber and Jayne (Steve) Wild; brother, Raymond (Bridget) Lewellyn; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents; and brother, Thomas Lewellyn.

A public visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation Services. Covid guidelines and masks are required. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Oshkosh.

The family extends a special thank you to the caregivers at Bethel Home for their wonderful care.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
