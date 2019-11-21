|
Susan Ruth Matsche
Ripon - Susan Ruth Matsche, age 72, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Susan was born September 6, 1947, in Oshkosh, WI, the daughter of Robert and Bernice (Rose) Matsche. She graduated from high school in Oshkosh. Susan worked as a travel agent before opening Andrews' Travel Agency in Ripon which allowed her to explore the world. Susan was an avid Packer fan and was a wiz at the show Jeopardy. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting and drawing but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Krista (Radloff) Behm of Oshkosh, WI; son, Jeffrey (Sara) Radloff of Ripon, WI; four grandchildren, Lucas Behm of Oshkosh, WI, Erin Behm of Tyndall Air Force Base, FL and Andrew and Abigail Radloff both of Ripon, WI; three sisters, Sandra (Dennis) Ferguson of Oshkosh, WI, Sharon (Mike) Leitl of Landsdale, PA and Rochelle (Paul) Crane of Maple Glen, PA and one brother, Robert (Jennie) Matsche of Milton, FL. Susan was further survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bernice Matsche.
Visitation for Susan will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 4 - 6:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
Time of Remembrance for Susan will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 6:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon. A memorial is being established in her name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019