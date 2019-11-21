Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr.
Ripon, WI
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr.
Ripon, WI
Susan Ruth Matsche


1947 - 2019
Susan Ruth Matsche Obituary
Susan Ruth Matsche

Ripon - Susan Ruth Matsche, age 72, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Susan was born September 6, 1947, in Oshkosh, WI, the daughter of Robert and Bernice (Rose) Matsche. She graduated from high school in Oshkosh. Susan worked as a travel agent before opening Andrews' Travel Agency in Ripon which allowed her to explore the world. Susan was an avid Packer fan and was a wiz at the show Jeopardy. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting and drawing but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Krista (Radloff) Behm of Oshkosh, WI; son, Jeffrey (Sara) Radloff of Ripon, WI; four grandchildren, Lucas Behm of Oshkosh, WI, Erin Behm of Tyndall Air Force Base, FL and Andrew and Abigail Radloff both of Ripon, WI; three sisters, Sandra (Dennis) Ferguson of Oshkosh, WI, Sharon (Mike) Leitl of Landsdale, PA and Rochelle (Paul) Crane of Maple Glen, PA and one brother, Robert (Jennie) Matsche of Milton, FL. Susan was further survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bernice Matsche.

Visitation for Susan will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 4 - 6:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.

Time of Remembrance for Susan will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 6:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon. A memorial is being established in her name.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
