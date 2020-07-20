Susan Severn-Ochowicz

Wild Rose - Susan M. Severn-Ochowicz, age 59, passed away on March 16, 2020 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Wild Rose. She was born on September 21, 1960 to William and Doris (Miller) Severn. In 2000, Susan met Allan Ochowicz and for 20 years they created a life together.



A service for Susan will be held at 2PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Lake View Memorial Park (2786 Algoma Blvd). A visitation will be held from 1PM until the time of service. Lake View Memorial Park's guidelines require that masks be worn during the services.









