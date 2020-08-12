Susanne M. Diener
Evansville - Susanne M. Diener, died on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island on August 11th, 1934; the daughter of Alfred and Bertha Laflamme. She became an elementary school teacher in 1963 and married Kenneth Diener in 1964. She became a nursing assistant in 1985 and worked at Evansville Manor for many years. Susan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Diener. Susan is survived by her three children, Paul (Jan) Diener, Andrew (Kathy) Diener and Rebecca Diener; three grandchildren, Josh (Gabby) Diener, Margo and Lauren and one great grandchild, Kathryn Diener. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville, Wi. Due to covid restrictions mask's and social distancing are required. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com