Suzanne J. "Sue" LeutholdOshkosh, WI - Suzanne J. "Sue" Leuthold, age 86, passed away on October 15, 2020 at Park View Health Care Center. She was born on May 5, 1934 in Oshkosh a daughter of the late Albert and Etha M. (Huse) Demler. Sue married Eugene "Gene" Leuthold on July 30, 1960 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She had worked for Fields Restaurant, Luecks Home Improvement, and she and Gene ran the Friday Fish Fry at the South Side Ice Yacht Club for 25 years. Sue greatly enjoyed yearly trips to Door County and time spent with her grandchildren.She is survived by and her memory will be cherished by a son, Michael of Oshkosh; a sister, Gayle Demler of Oshkosh; an aunt, Rita Yost; grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Boyea, Katie Leuthold, Jenny (Dan) Besaw, Tim (Heather) Foust; great grandchildren, Braylon, Jake, Austin "A.J.", Dylan,, Courtney, Maggie and Jack; a great-great grandson, Zayden. She is further survived by daughter-in-law, Janice Umland. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene on October 11, 2010 and a son, Thomas in 2019.Graveside services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Oshkosh on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 am. All are invited to attend the outdoor event. Social distancing will be observed.