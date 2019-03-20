|
|
Oshkosh - Tamara "Tami" Fletcher, age 59, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center.
A memorial service for Tami will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church (2580 W 9th Ave) on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11AM. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, at Konrad-Behlman Westside (100 Lake Pointe Dr) from 4PM until 7PM. Another visitation will be held on May 11, at Calvary Lutheran Church from 10AM until the time of service.
A full obituary will be in the May 1st edition of the Northwestern.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 20, 2019