Services
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
2580 W 9th Ave
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
Tamara "Tami" Fletcher

Tamara "Tami" Fletcher Obituary
Oshkosh - Tamara "Tami" Fletcher, age 59, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center.

A memorial service for Tami will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church (2580 W 9th Ave) on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11AM. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, at Konrad-Behlman Westside (100 Lake Pointe Dr) from 4PM until 7PM. Another visitation will be held on May 11, at Calvary Lutheran Church from 10AM until the time of service.

A full obituary will be in the May 1st edition of the Northwestern.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 20, 2019
