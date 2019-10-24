|
Tawney Phyllis
Berlin - Phyllis Anne Tawney, age 88, peacefully passed away on October 23, 2019 at Brown Wilcox Assisted Living of Berlin.
She was born on May 6, 1931 in Missouri, the daughter of Louis and Mary (Schowalter) Ottman.
Phyllis was united in marriage to Charles Tawney who preceded her in death in 1977.
She was a homemaker, avid reader and accomplished gardener who grew wonderful gardens full of flowers and fresh vegetables.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Diana (Victor) Shrock; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Ottman; husband, Charles; two sisters, Mary and Hazel; one brother, Louis; and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin, officiated by Deacon Robert Precourt.
Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Phyllis from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the funeral home.
