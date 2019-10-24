Services
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
1931 - 2019
Berlin - Phyllis Anne Tawney, age 88, peacefully passed away on October 23, 2019 at Brown Wilcox Assisted Living of Berlin.

She was born on May 6, 1931 in Missouri, the daughter of Louis and Mary (Schowalter) Ottman.

Phyllis was united in marriage to Charles Tawney who preceded her in death in 1977.

She was a homemaker, avid reader and accomplished gardener who grew wonderful gardens full of flowers and fresh vegetables.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Diana (Victor) Shrock; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Ottman; husband, Charles; two sisters, Mary and Hazel; one brother, Louis; and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin, officiated by Deacon Robert Precourt.

Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Phyllis from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the funeral home.

Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home

116 South Adams Ave.

Downtown, Berlin, Wisconsin 54923

920-361-2050

www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
