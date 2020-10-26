Teresa Ann MooreOshkosh - Teresa Ann (Haas) Moore, age 50, died peacefully at her home in Oshkosh, WI, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, surrounded by her family after a courageous four year battle with multiple myeloma.She was born February 12, 1970, in Beloit, WI - the daughter of Michael and Dorothy Haas. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, graduating with a degree in psychology in 1992. While at college, she met her future husband, Dan, who became her best friend and true love. They were married on July 30, 1994, and raised two wonderful daughters together - Julie and Diane. They spent most of their married life in Oconto Falls, WI, and recently moved to Oshkosh to be closer to family.Teresa worked at Schneider National in Green Bay, WI, for the past nine years, most recently as an insurance claims specialist. She was grateful for the lasting friendships that she developed with her colleagues over the years and for the great support and compassion shown to her during her illness.While work was important to Teresa, family and faith were her highest priorities. She loved being a wife and mom and excelled at both. Without question, she held everything together for her family. She was highly spiritual and valued discussing matters of faith with close friends. She always put others first - both family and friends - and this genuine kindness and selflessness will be remembered by all who knew her.Prior to her illness, Teresa was an accomplished distance runner. She competed in numerous marathons, with the highlight being her participation in the 2010 Boston Marathon. She also enjoyed reading, walking, movies, games of all types, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets.She is survived by her husband Dan; her daughters Julie of Milwaukee, WI, and Diane of Oshkosh; her brother Michael (Joan) Haas of Sauk City, WI, and sister Diane Richter of Roscoe, IL; mother-in law Mary Moore of Oshkosh; and sister-in-law Beth (Mark) Ballwanz of Oshkosh, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Teresa is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Allan and Jerry; and her father-in-law Dave Moore.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Teresa on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Raphael's the Archangel Catholic Church, 830 S Westhaven Dr., Oshkosh, WI 54904 with the Rev. Tom Long as celebrant. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of Mass. We encourage social distancing practices while at the funeral. Masks are required to be worn by everyone in attendance. A private burial will be held after Mass.