Terrence James Galvin
Terrence James Galvin, 79, passed away Nov. 3, 2019, surrounded by his children in Chico, California. Terry, as most called him, was born March 9, 1940, in Mauston, Wisconsin, to Milo George Galvin and Mildred Leora Ormson-Galvin. He was the eldest of six children, and at a very early age developed an uncanny ability to bestow nicknames—that stuck for life—on those closest to him. Beyond witty yet still fitting to each individual, these names were his hallmark, his unique way of sharing how he felt about people.
Terry attended Oshkosh High School and later studied journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, playing on the golf team at both. To say he was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast is a gross understatement, and he turned his passion for both into an illustrious career.
In 1964, he Joined the Oshkosh Daily Northwestern as a sports writer, and soon thereafter married Karen Lynn Parker. He was then recruited by the Appleton Post Crescent as a sports writer, where he covered the Green Bay Packers during the Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr era.
Quickly making his mark as a prolific story teller, he was then recruited by The Milwaukee Journal in 1966 before returning to Oshkosh as the executive sports editor of the newly formed The Paper. After a few years, he moved his growing family to The Miami Herald, again as a sports writer and columnist. He covered the Miami Dolphins extensively, frequently taking his young sons to their training camps and informal meetings with Don Shula.
He was there until 1976, when he left to work at another Knight Ridder paper: the Akron Beacon Journal as sports editor. Three years later, he became the executive sports editor at The San Jose Mercury News, followed by a return stint as sports editor at The Milwaukee Journal.
All of these years covering some of the greatest moments in the history of sports prepared him for his final gig as the Executive Editor of Golf World magazine.
With an amazing 11 holes-in-one and several country club championships under his belt, Terry had found his dream job covering the PGA Tour until he retired in 2003. Anyone who hit the links with Terry will recall his typical approach to the tee: Saunter up, flick cigarette to the ground, grip and rip…he was NOT a believer in practice swings. Throughout his career, Terry made lifelong friends with coaches and professional athletes in nearly every sport imaginable. But perhaps his greatest accomplishments were the countless aspiring sports journalists that he mentored along the way, all of whom still go by the nicknames he bestowed on them.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Karen Galvin of Minnesota; their children: James Galvin and wife Jane of Texas; Kelly Schulman and husband Scott of Chico; Mike Galvin and wife Betsy of Chico; Tammy Galvin and wife Deborah of Minnesota; and John Galvin and wife Christine of Minnesota; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 6 nieces; 6 nephews; and 5 siblings: Thomas Galvin and wife Emily (Illinois); Patti Galvin (Arizona); Mary Saur and husband Edward (Wisconsin); Jan Owens and husband Steve (California); and Joanne Darneider and husband Mike (Wisconsin). Preceeding him in death were his parents Milo and Mildred Galvin.
His final days were spent doing what he loved most: Watching sports on TV (even though his beloved Yankees lost) surrounded by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the recipient of the final nickname he bestowed, Mario [aka Tebow], who provided round-the-clock care in his final days at Giselle's Care Home.
A private family service will be held in Wisconsin this summer.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019