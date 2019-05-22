|
Terry A. Jeffson
Oshkosh - Terry A. Jeffson, age 72, of Oshkosh, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born August 1, 1946, in Madison to the late Jacob, Sr. and Lucille (Whiting) Jeffson. Terry was a graduate of Lodi High School. From 1965-1968, Terry served his country in Germany with the U.S. Army. On May 9, 1970, he married June A. Wolf in Oshkosh. Terry started his plumbing career as an apprentice with Peterson Plumbing, worked for Master Plumbing in Oshkosh, and then owned and operated his own business for many years, Terry's Plumbing in Winneconne. He also worked for Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point and the City of Wisconsin Rapids until he retired in May of 2013. He was a member of Living Water Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.
Terry is survived by his wife of 49 years, June Jeffson; a son, Bryan (Marybeth) Jeffson; a daughter, Sarah (Aaron) Goddard; two grandchildren, Hannah and Andrew Jeffson; brothers, Thomas Jeffson, Alvin (Deb) Jeffson; sisters, Julie (Doug) Blaser, Dale (Jeff) Knight, Gale (Ed) Kimball, brothers-in-law, Donald (Susy) Wolf, Roger (Nancy) Wolf; sisters-in-law, Nancy Wolf, Sally (Paul) Pommerening; a special friend, Bob Walker; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Along with his parents, Terry was also preceded in death by a brother, Jacob A. Jeffson Jr.; a sister, Linda Davis; a nephew, J.P. Ries; and a special uncle, Red Peterson.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Living Water Lutheran Church 1585 S. Oakwood Rd. Oshkosh. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the church with Pastor John Dorn officiating. Military honors will follow. Inurnment will be in Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh on Friday, May 24 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 22, 2019