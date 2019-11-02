|
|
Terry Miller
- Terry Miller passed away October 19, 2019 at his residence in Panama City Beach Florida. Terry was born October 30, 1940 to William and Bessie (Chellow) Miller who preceded him in death.
Married Vivian Tollard on September 12, 1959 in Dubuque Iowa. Terry and Vivian were married for 56 years before she preceded him in death in 2016.
Terry is survived by his three sons William (Candy) Miller of Neenah WI, Perry (Kim Lipske) of Franklin VA Todd (Tami Schneider) Panama City Beach Florida. Seven Grandchildren, Jesse (Jenny), Jason (Stacey) , Erica (Christian), Rachel (Arthur), Spencer, Nikolas and Madison. Great Grandchildren Payton, Maximus, Mila and Emeli. Brothers: Gary (Sally), John (Mary), Jack (Sandy) Sisters: Diana (Ralph) Borski, Lana (Bill) Juergens, Gail (Jerry) Raddatz, Billie Sue (Harold) Zabel, Marie (Dick) Benedict, Nieces, Nephews, Friends and Vivian's family.
Terry worked at Wisconsin Tissue Mills (SCA Tissue) in Menasha WI for 38 years before retiring in 2004. After retiring Terry moved to Panama City Beach Florida and has been a Florida resident since. He was a member of St. Bernette Catholic Church in Panama City Beach Florida. Per Terry's wishes he is being cremated. There will be a memorial service and burial in Neenah WI, Oak Hill Cemetery at 1:00 pm on Friday November 22, 2019.
"DA BEARS"
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019