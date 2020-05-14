Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Living Water Lutheran Church
View Map
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Omro - Terry W. Crown, age 74, of Omro, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born October 27, 1945, in Beaver Dam to Harley and Liola (Schultz) Crown. For 38 years Terry taught Social Studies at Union Grove High School. While teaching, Terry also coached the men's and women's tennis teams and served as a mentor for many years. He loved teaching, traveling and tennis.

Terry is survived by his wife, Karen Crown, of Omro; children, Rev. Stewart (Sue) Crown, of California; Stacie (Steve) Starke, of Montello; Steve (Karyn) Skalla, of Muskego; Tracey (Larry) Burghduff, of Marion; his mother, Liola Crown, of Montello; grandchildren, Tim (Amy) Crown, Hannah Crown, Luke Crown, Olivia (Mitch) Bond, Emily (Adam) Meyer, Aurora Burghduff, Quinn Burghduff, Weston Skalla, Owen Skalla,; great-granddaughter, Morgan Crown; an uncle, Gilbert Muehlenhaupt; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding Terry in death was his father, Harley Crown.

A private graveside service and burial was held at the Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Beaver Dam. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Living Water Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.

Memorials would be appreciated to the Living Water Building Fund or the charities of the family's choice.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 14 to May 17, 2020
