Auroraville - Thelma Jean Rivera, age 89, of Auroraville, died peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Oshkosh.
She was born December 5, 1929, in Langlade County, WI, the daughter of Floyd and Sadie McCandless Quick. On October 18, 1947, Thelma was united in marriage to Julian Rivera. She was a housewife and was most known for catering with Hilda Brown for 20 years. She also worked at LakeStates Footwear for seven years. Thelma was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Auroraville.
Thelma is survived by her daughter, Rose Rivera; son, Victor Rivera; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Julian, on December 14, 2012; son, Martin; three sisters, Matilda Quick as an infant, Marie Fritz and Marjorie Kuehneman; five brothers, Melvin, William, Charles, Irvin and Earl Quick; and daughter-in-law, Jean Rivera.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at Barbola Funeral Chapel at 4:00 p.m., Rev. Brian Beardsley officiating. Inurnment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Auroraville at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 14, 2019