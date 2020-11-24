1/1
Theodore L. Kempinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore L. Kempinger

Oshkosh - Theodore "Ted" L. Kempinger, age 84, entered his Eternal Home in Heaven on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born December 30, 1935 in Oshkosh to the late Burkhard "Burt" and Eleanor (Putnam) Kempinger.

Ted served his country by enlisting in the United States Army in the early 1950's. While on active duty, he was stationed in Germany and was a paratrooper.

Ted later enjoyed a very long, fulfilling career with the Oshkosh Fire Department, where he served as a Fire Fighter, Emergency Medical Technician and, later, achieved the rank of Lieutenant before retiring in 1989.

Ted is survived by his wife, Valerie; three children: Todd (Leanne) Kempinger, Kelley (Armando) Cantú, Kari (Michael) Mapes; two stepchildren: Amy (Paul) Radtke, Bethany Basler; seven grandchildren: Nicole (Aaron) Saleske, Melanie (Matthew) Heintz, Jonathan (Lilli) Hansen, Macy and Carson Mapes, Rachel and Samantha Kempinger; four step-granchildren: Brandon Basler, Riess, Conner, and Alec Radtke; 8 great grandchildren; brother: Eugene (Judith) Kempinger; and sister, Helen Wachholz. He was further preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald and David Kempinger.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1325 Georgia Street, Oshkosh with Rev. Rick Hopkins and James Stadler officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. There will be a light luncheon immediately following the service followed by a burial at Lake View Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oshkosh Northwestern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved