Theodore L. KempingerOshkosh - Theodore "Ted" L. Kempinger, age 84, entered his Eternal Home in Heaven on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born December 30, 1935 in Oshkosh to the late Burkhard "Burt" and Eleanor (Putnam) Kempinger.Ted served his country by enlisting in the United States Army in the early 1950's. While on active duty, he was stationed in Germany and was a paratrooper.Ted later enjoyed a very long, fulfilling career with the Oshkosh Fire Department, where he served as a Fire Fighter, Emergency Medical Technician and, later, achieved the rank of Lieutenant before retiring in 1989.Ted is survived by his wife, Valerie; three children: Todd (Leanne) Kempinger, Kelley (Armando) Cantú, Kari (Michael) Mapes; two stepchildren: Amy (Paul) Radtke, Bethany Basler; seven grandchildren: Nicole (Aaron) Saleske, Melanie (Matthew) Heintz, Jonathan (Lilli) Hansen, Macy and Carson Mapes, Rachel and Samantha Kempinger; four step-granchildren: Brandon Basler, Riess, Conner, and Alec Radtke; 8 great grandchildren; brother: Eugene (Judith) Kempinger; and sister, Helen Wachholz. He was further preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald and David Kempinger.A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1325 Georgia Street, Oshkosh with Rev. Rick Hopkins and James Stadler officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. There will be a light luncheon immediately following the service followed by a burial at Lake View Memorial Park.