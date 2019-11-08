|
|
Theresa Buteyn
Waupun - Theresa Buteyn, 89, of Waupun, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Christian Home and Rehabilitation Center in Waupun.
Theresa was born January 12, 1930 in Waupun, the daughter of Ryan and Flora Triemstra DeVries. Theresa was a graduate of Waupun High School. On July 6, 1950 she married Donald Buteyn in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Theresa was employed as a secretary for law firms and later Fox Valley Savings and Loan in Waupun. Theresa and Don volunteered their time at Bargains Galore in Waupun. Theresa was a charter member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waupun.
Theresa is survived by four children: Gregory (Vivian) Buteyn of Denver, CO, Jill (Dennis) Monroe of Oshkosh, Dean (Priscilla) Buteyn of Waupun, and Sue (Steven) Soodsma of Waupun; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law: Annabelle DeVries and Lorna Buteyn; and several nieces and nephews.
Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2007; three brothers: Ryan DeVries, Bert DeVries, and John DeVries; six sisters: Sarah Stiemsma, Clara DeVries in infancy, Clara Levey, Dorothy Perton, Ramona Mulder, and Anna Lemmenes; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services for Theresa Buteyn will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waupun with Rev. Jeff Brower officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton. Friends and relatives may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019