Services
A J Holly & Sons Ltd
W 2290 Liberty St
Poy Sippi, WI 54967
(920) 987-5135
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emmaus Ev. Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod
N4494 State Road 49
Poy Sippi, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmaus Ev. Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod
N4494 State Road 49
Poy Sippi, WI
View Map
Poy Sippi - Theresa J. Stumpner, age 89, of Poy Sippi, WI passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her daughters residence under the care of hospice. Theresa was born in Victoria, Texas on February 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Francisco and Maria (Martinez) Rivera. On April 18, 1959, she married Russell L. Stumpner in Waukegan, IL She is a member of Emmaus Ev. Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, Poy Sippi. Theresa is survived by her daughters; Trina (Jon) Hohenstein, Berlin and Kim (Steve Jacobsen) Baker, Ripon; 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, her brothers: Henry (Kathy) Rivera, Rosendale, WI and Valentino (Beverly) Rivera, Ripon; her sister: Agnes (Robert) Ziebell and 3 sister-in-laws. Also surviving are numerous nieces & nephews. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Russell, her sister Katie (Lupe) Flores and 3 brothers, Don, Francisco & Julian Rivera. The Christian Funeral Service will be on Friday, March 29 at 11 AM at Emmaus Ev. Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, Poy Sippi, with Reverend Mark Meier, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Poy Sippi Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday morning from 10 AM until the time of services at the church.

"We look forward to seeing Theresa with Jesus in the Resurrection."

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 27, 2019
