Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 4:30 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church, Most Blessed Sacrament Parish
449 High Ave
Oshkosh, WI
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church, Most Blessed Sacrament Parish
449 High Ave
Oshkosh, WI
Theresa Rozek Obituary
Theresa Rozek

Oshkosh -

Theresa Ann Rozek, 90, was welcomed into heaven on March 7, 2019.

She was born November 10, 1928 to August and Martha (Kiedrowicz) Rozek on the family farm in Polonia, WI. She was the youngest and last surviving member of her family that included Ernest, Louretta, Fabian, Henry (Hank), Emily, Evelyn and Ramona. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy (now Pacelli HS) in Stevens Point in 1945. She moved to Oshkosh where she attended business college and began a 43 year career at the Oshkosh Water Utility, retiring in 1989.

Tess became lifelong friends with June Ives and together they shared a house, family, friends and fun until June passed away in 2000. Tessie described her friends as "good time Charlies" who enjoyed car trips, cottage stays, the back-yard pool and Las Vegas vacations. She loved bowling and was in many leagues over the years. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and her Stevens Point sisters Emily, Evelyn and Ramona after retirement.

She appreciated her neighbors on Spruce Street who looked out for each other. For decades, she had a garden in her backyard. Her gardening was a way to connect with her farm roots. She gave away much of her produce especially beautiful tomatoes which she didn't eat but only grew to share. She often ate breakfast with the regulars at Mike's Place. Tess was a fan of the Packers, Badgers and especially enjoyed the last Brewers season.

Her final months were spent at Bella Vista Assisted Living where she would remark with gratitude "I've had a good life." She is survived by many nieces and nephews and other members of her Rozek family. She is also survived by her adopted Ives, Krause, Wolff, Manske and Doemel families who along with her many friends including a very close friend, Shirley, will forever miss her warmth, humor and kindness. Tess was truly a model of human optimism and faith.

She was a faithful member of St Joseph Catholic Church until it closed. She then joined St. Peter Catholic Church, Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, located at 449 High Ave., Oshkosh, WI where services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:30 p.m. A light supper will follow at the church. Private family internment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park at a later date. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 9, 2019
