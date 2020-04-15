Resources
Thomas A. Schuhart


1952 - 2020
Thomas A. Schuhart Obituary
Oshkosh - Thomas A. Schuhart, 67, passed away at home on April 10, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh to the late Alvin and Doris (Schram) Schuhart on July 12, 1952. He married Mary Timmerman on July 24, 1996.

Tom enlisted into the US Navy in 1971 as a machinist. He was a Navy recruiter in the Great Lakes, IL and Fond Du Lac, WI. He retired in Aransas Pass, TX as a machinist mate MR1 in 2001. He was a member of the and the VFW. Tom loved his dogs, gardening and being outside at his property in Wild Rose. If he couldn't be found gardening, you could most certainly find him at Sam's Club. He adored his grandkids and cherished his time spent with them.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Mary; children, Kristina (Michael) Madison, Joseph (Shelby) Schuhart, Scott (Michele) Kosmer, and Heather Boushele; brothers, Alton "Bud," Jim (Elissa) and Jerry (Mary Ellen) Schuhart; sisters, Margaret Schettl and Sandy McHugh; grandchildren, Kassianna, Whitney, Wyatt, Eleanor, Levi, Tyler, Daniel, Arianna, Kevin(Alisa) and Ashley; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his stepchildren, Kelly Harrington and JR Steven Michael Boushele; sister-in-law, Carol Schuhart and brothers-in-law, Ed Schettl and Dennis McHugh.

Due to the gathering restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time; however, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family of Tom Schuhart wishes that instead of a monetary donation, you choose to plant a tree in memory of him. You can do so by following the link attached to his obituary on our website.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
