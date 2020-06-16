Thomas "Wilt" A. WalterOshkosh - Thomas "Wilt" A. Walter, age 71, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Oshkosh. Tom was born on August 9, 1948 in Oshkosh to the late Harvey and Margaret (Stephany) Walter.Tom A.K.A. "Wilt 13 HOF Chamberlin" Wilt's two loves were dartball and his nieces and nephews along with his great nieces and nephews. Wilt also enjoyed all of the Wisconsin sport teams. Wilt attended St. Vincent grade school and Lourdes High School. He served proudly in the navy overseas for 3 years. Wilt played dartball for over 58 years and was a member of 3 dartball state championship teams with the last one coming in 2019. Wilt was inducted into the Wisconsin Dartball Hall of Fame in 2011. Wilt worked at Duo Safety Ladder company for 50 years as a ladder welder retiring in 2018. Wilt enjoyed taking his family out to eat at Jeff's on Rugby and the Roxy. Tom will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him.Tom is survived by his two brothers; Steven (Kristine) Walter and Randy (Irene) Walter, one sister; Marjie Zick, two nephews; Ryan (Jen) Walter and Jason (Amy) Walter, four nieces; Stephanie (Rodney) Schultz, Jennifer (Joel) Wojciechowski, Christie (Pat) Ness, and Carrie (Jason) Jaszewski, three great nephews; Levi, Milo, and Owen, and seven great nieces; Malory, Alissa, Leila, Mckenzie, Macie, Sophie, and Olivia.Tom is preceded by his parents and brother-in-law; Jerry Zick.Private family services will be held. Interment will be held at Lake View Memorial Park.