Thomas Beck
Thomas Beck

Oshkosh - A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Tom Beck, 76, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth Hospital Wednesday, July 22, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born June 11th, 1944 in Berlin, Wisconsin and resided in Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the past fifty-three years. He graduated from Omro High School in 1962 and served in the US Army from 1964-1967. Tom will be fondly remembered by family and friends as someone who loved working outdoors and tinkering with small engines.

He is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Patty Beck of Oshkosh; two daughters Karrie Kinderman (significant other Dan Schneider) and Tammy (Dean) Kaderabek; two grandchildren Taylor (Gabriel) Marin and Zach Knoll (significant other Rhea Fiorita); three brothers Charles (Sara), David (Barb), and Robert Beck along with other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Calvin "Jack" and Edith (Redlin) Beck; brother Rexford Beck and sister Betty Frank.

A private service celebrating Tom's life, including a military service with an honor guard salute, will take place at Lake View Memorial Park. The Beck family would like to thank the ICU staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their kindness and care.

You will be loved and missed until we see you again.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
