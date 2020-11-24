1/1
Thomas C. Jones
Thomas C. Jones

Oshkosh - Thomas Clifford Jones, 92, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born July 8, 1928 in the Town of Nekimi to Clifford and Harriet Jones and was baptized and confirmed at First English Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He married Mary Louise Marohn on December 9, 1949 at Zion Lutheran Church in Zion, Wisconsin.

He was a fulltime farmer, milking cows, driving, and repairing tractors, and planting and harvesting crops. He also loved ordering baby chicks in the spring, let them run free range, selling some and giving lots to family to enjoy. He was lucky to have gone on the Honor Flight to Washington three years ago and enjoyed it very much, being a member of the National Guard. After retirement, he enjoyed history books, magazines, and newspapers, and remembering current and past events.

Survivors include his wife of almost 71 years, Mary Louise Frances Jones; son, Thomas Jones Jr., and his children Sam and Michelle Jones; daughter, Margaret "Marge" A. Jones and her family, Brian (Leonore) Bongert, Brenda (Mike) Beck, their children Brandon and Autumn Beck, Bonnie (Pete) Beaumia, their children, Dominik and Audra Sperberg, Alex and Peter Beaumia, Lacey (Lance) Bongert; daughter, Diane (Phil) Paschke and her daughter Kristy (Rachel Krause) Herzig; daughter, Patricia (Tim) Abraham and their sons, Garrett and Grant Abraham; two sisters Donna Thomas and Betty (Jim) Hitz and all their children.

Preceding in death are his parents Clifford and Harriet Jones, brother John "Jack" Jones, his grandparents John and Ida Tank as well as Milton and Harriet Jones, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Thank you to Eden Meadows for their good care the last eight months.

A private memorial service will take place.

A memorial will be established.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
