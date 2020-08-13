1/1
Thomas C. Prichard
Thomas C. Prichard

Redgranite - Thomas C. Prichard, age 67 of Redgranite, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away Wednesday evening, August 12, 2020 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Berlin. He was surrounded by the love of his family.

Tom was born October 5, 1952 in Edgerton, Wisconsin, a son of Clarence and Phyllis (Schue) Prichard. He married Lorraine Lynn Rembalski July 14, 1984 in Milwaukee.

Tom had been employed as a truck driver for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, 2 sons, Thomas Jason Prichard of Shawano and Travis Kyle Prichard at home; 5 grandchildren, Blaine, Kayla, Gavin, Andrew, and Brandon; and 3 great-grandchildren, Kaleigh, Khole, and Karli; a brother, Albert (Sun Cha) Prichard, and a sister, Sherrie (Terry) Presler of Lohrville. Tom is also survived by other relatives, and good friends.

Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday August 16th. from 2:00 P,M. to 4:00 P.M. Only. There will be a brief Service following the visitation at 4:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home.

Should relatives and friends desire, Memorials will be appreciated in Tom's memory in place of flowers.

Due to Health Concerns, Face Masks and Social Distancing will be Required at the Visitation and Funeral Service.

Ruminski Funeral Home

Highway 21, Redgranite

(920) 566-2313




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ruminski Funeral Home
167 West Bannerman Avenue
Redgranite, WI 54970
920-566-2313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ruminski Funeral Home

1 entry
August 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lynnette Mossakowski
Friend
