Thomas D. Washburn
Winneconne - Thomas D. Washburn, age 81, of Winneconne sadly passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after a three-year battle with mesothelioma cancer. He was born April 6, 1938, in Milwaukee to the late Ernest and Marion (Deuster) Washburn. Tom served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 - 1959. On August 13, 1960, he married Judith Spoor in Oshkosh. For many years he worked as a journeyman sheet metal worker until his retirement.
Tom liked going to their cabin in Pembine, Wisconsin where he enjoyed deer and turkey hunting, trout fishing, and relaxing in his favorite lawn chair. He also enjoyed many years of wintering in Texas with Judy and many friends. He marveled at the beautiful sunsets at their Winneconne lake home, where he enjoyed sail boating, fishing, duck hunting, and playing cards with a card club. Tom will always be remembered for his wit and great sense of humor.
Tom is survived by the love of his life for 58 years, wife, Judith (Spoor) Washburn, of Winneconne; children, Theresa (Kevin) Neitzke, of Port Aransas, Texas; Linda (Timothy) Borree, of New London; Joseph Washburn, of Oshkosh; six grandchildren, Alexander Ristow, Zachary Ristow, Kayla Borree, Spc. Shane Borree, Nicholas Washburn, Alaina Washburn; step-granddaughter, Lindsie Steele; two great-grandsons, Lakai Ristow, Lexington Ristow; step-great-granddaughter, Peyton Steele; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Along with his parents, Tom was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Lisa Washburn; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Robert Gorski; and a nephew, Mark Gorski.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Inurnment with military honors will follow in the Winneconne Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the cancer foundation for mesothelioma.
The family wishes to thank Affinity Visiting Nurses Hospice for the care given to Tom.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 5 to May 6, 2019