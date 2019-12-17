|
Thomas "Tom" E. Burns
Oshkosh - Thomas "Tom" Edward Burns, age 62, of Oshkosh, WI passed away at home with his loving family by his side on December 15, 2019 after a courageous 3+ year battle against cancer. As his daughter Sarah said, "If you know my father, even a little bit, I'd bet quite confidently that you'd not consider him a "fighter." During his final stay in the ICU in September of 2018, one that ended in a discharge to home hospice, my mother ran into his oncologist in the parking lot. Even the doc said he never thought Tom had it in him to fight this. None of us did. But Dad has his own way of fighting. I'll admire this about him forever."
Tom was born in Chicago, IL the son of the late Charles W. (Beth) Burns and the late Carole M. Burns (nee Damler). He spent the majority of his childhood growing up in Glenview, IL graduating from Loyola Academy, Wilmette, IL; furthering his education at St. Norbert College, De Pere, WI; graduating from Triton College, River Grove, IL. Tom was passionate about working with computers and worked for over 30 years as a Digital Pre-Press Operator. He had a great sense of humor and kept everyone around him laughing always. Tom had the kindest heart and was concerned about the well-being of his family until the very end. He volunteered for several organizations, but his proudest moment was helping build the "Little Oshkosh" playground in Menominee Park in 1997, although he wasn't the handiest guy! He could never give up his "Little Oshkosh" t-shirt and it still is in his drawer.
Tom would often talk about the annual camping trips that he and his family went on around the USA and Canada with trips to Yosemite, Glacier, Yellowstone, Acacia, and Shenandoah National Parks, along with Hawaii. Camping trips continued on with his wife, children and many friends in Elkhart Lake, WI. He was an avid Chicago Bears, Cubs, Blackhawks and Bulls fan, of course getting razzed by all of his WI friends. Tom deeply loved all of his pets throughout his life, but his favorites were his cats Pookers and Shmi and granddog Ruby, never forgetting his childhood dog, Taffy. He loved classic rock music and attended many concerts over the years. His greatest loves were his children, Sarah and Mike and his wife, Leslie. His eyes beamed at his daughter, Sarah and son-in-law, Shane's wedding in 2015, one of the happiest days of his life.
Tom is survived by his wife of 36 years and love of his life, Leslie S. Burns (nee Simpson); his devoted and loving children, Sarah E. (Shane) Arndt and Michael S. Burns; brother Chuck (Dotty) Burns; two sisters Cathy (Bruce) Sanborn and Mari Burns; nieces and nephews Brian (Courtney), Chris, Pat (Kristen), and Kathleen Burns; Peter (Di), Megan, Mallory Sanborn and Casey (Ross) Sanner; Bill, Carly and Matt Mefferd; great uncle of Jack, Lily, Cora Burns; Logan, Nelly, Ada Sanner; Pierce Sanborn. Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Teri Burns; nephew, Ryan Sanborn; in-laws, Norman and Heather Simpson; brother-in-law, Ken Simpson.
A memorial service for Tom will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. with Fr. Tom Long officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Tom Burns memorial fund.
Tom's family will be forever grateful to his incredible oncologist, Dr. Sham Virani at Aurora Health Care as well as Malinda, Ka Bao and Brittany from Aurora at Home Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they provided Tom. They are all angels in disguise.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019