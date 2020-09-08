Dr. Thomas E. Cunningham
Oshkosh, WI - Dr. Thomas E. Cunningham, passed away peacefully at home on September 6, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born on August 15, 1926 in Chicago a son of the late Thomas and Edna (Voisin) Cunningham. After serving his country in the South Pacific in the US Navy, he went to college at Loyola and medical school at John Carrol. He met the love of his life, Elvira Iglewski during his pediatric residency at Mercy Hospital in Chicago and together they spent 65 years lovingly devoted to one another and their family until she passed in 2017.
Thomas is survived by one of his three sisters, Margaret of Tucson; sons, Thomas of Madison, Patrick of Chicago and Mike of Chicago/Oshkosh; and daughters, Ellen (David) Verstegen of Middleton and Miriam Cunningham of Oshkosh. He is further survived by 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife Elvira and sons, John and Paul. All that knew him would say he was a fine and decent man with a wry sense of humor. Dad, "same here" and forever.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Thomas on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 am in St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, corner of 6th and Knapp Streets in Oshkosh. There will be no visitation, friends are asked to meet directly at church at 11 am for the mass. Burial will follow in Riverside Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in his name be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.