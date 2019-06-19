|
Oshkosh - Thomas (Tom) Edward Saari passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 10, 2019 at age 65 after a short, but brave battle with an aggressive form of liver cancer. Tom was born in Laurium, Michigan on June 22, 1953 to Augie and Gloria Mettner Saari. He was raised in Mohawk, Michigan in the beautiful Copper Country of the Upper Peninsula. He graduated from St. Lawrence Seminary in Mt. Calvary, Wisconsin in 1971 and from Marian College in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin with a degree in Social Work and Psychology. Upon graduation, he worked in various social work positions before joining the Winnebago County Department of Human Services in 1980. He retired after 37 years of service, with his last position that of Behavioral Services Division Manager.
He married Kathleen Wolfgram on August 19, 1978 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They settled in Oshkosh, Wisconsin enjoyed just short of 41 years of marriage and were blessed with 3 children.
Tom was a skilled handyman, doing most of his own home improvements and repairs. There wasn't anything that he couldn't figure out a way to fix. He enjoyed woodworking and was known for his Adirondack chairs. He also enjoyed camping, playing sheepshead with lifelong friends, spending time with his family and dogs, and being "Papa" to his four grandchildren. Tom loved feeding and watching the variety of birds in his yard, especially the hummingbirds. Always a great host, he was the king of grilling, and enjoyed watching the Packers every Sunday with his friend, Bob.
He was known for his willingness to help out anyone, at any time, and for anything.
He was Catholic by faith.
Tom was a loving husband, father, papa and friend. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy; children Matthew (Sarah), Linda (Kiel) Nikolaus, and Megan (PJ Mueller), grandchildren Lucy, Charley, Miles, and Grace; siblings Mike (Carol) and Missy (Kevin) Harju; father-in-law and mother-in-law Donald and Sharon Wolfgram; nieces and nephews; lifelong friends Bob Koch, Brother Jerry Campbell OFM Cap, Frank and Mary Quick, and Bob and Marge Mattice.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Augie and Gloria, brother, Gary, and mother-in-law Irene Wolfgram.
A Funeral service will be held at Konrad-Behlman Westside (100 Lake Pointe Dr) on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12PM. Sister Judy Miller will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 9AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Lawrence Seminary High School, 301 Church Street,
Mt. Calvary, WI 53057.
Tom's family would like to express their gratitude the staff at Theda Clark, Froedtert and Theda Care at Home Hospice for their care and support. Our family would also like to thank our friends and family for holding us up in prayers and love during this difficult time.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 19, 2019