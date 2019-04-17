|
|
Thomas F. Heisler
Oshkosh, WI - Thomas F. Heisler, age 84, passed away at his home on Sunday morning, April 14, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Tom on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11 am in St. Raphael Catholic Church in Oshkosh. A time of visitation will be held at the Fiss & BIlls-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4 pm until 7 pm and again at the church on Monday from 9 am until the time of Mass. A Parish prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday at 7 pm. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund will be established. A full obituary will appear in the Easter Sunday edition of the Northwestern.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 17, 2019