Thomas "Tom" M. Frees, age 56, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born in Oshkosh on September 21, 1962, the son of Russell and Ellen (Diel) Frees. On March 21, 1987, he married Tanya Snowbarger in Johnson, KS. He worked for Morgan Doors after high school, then became a mail carrier in 1994 for the United States Postal Service, serving in Menasha, Omro, Oshkosh and Neenah. Tom volunteered his time by driving bus for Valley Christian School Athletics and their EAA Hotel. He was active in Vacation Bible School and ran the sound board at Eureka United Methodist Church, where he was a member. Known as an early riser, he enjoyed socializing with friends at early morning breakfast. He also enjoyed being outdoors, playing softball and hunting. Tom will be remembered for being a "Huge" family man, for being a jokester, and for volunteering his time helping anyone in need by responding, "I'd love to." His personality would always brighten everyone's day.
Tom is survived by his wife, Tanya; children: Christopher Frees and Alyssa Frees; his parents: Russell and Ellen Frees Sr.; siblings: Sue Frees, Russ (Kathleen) Frees Jr., David (Deborah) Frees, Kathy (Aaron) Hawkinson, Marie (Brett) Jornod and Gary (Tracy) Frees; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Michael Frees.
A visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the funeral home. The visitation will continue at Eureka United Methodist Church, 8832 Wisconsin St., Eureka, on Friday, June 21st, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Omro Cemetery, Omro. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Tom's name is being established.
The family extends a special thank you to Cancer Treatment Centers of America for their wonderful care and to those drove Tom to and from the Center. Also, a huge thank you to the friends and family for all the visits, prayers and support. He fought the good fight and kept the faith.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 19, 2019