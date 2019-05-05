|
Oshkosh - Thomas Hugh Arthur Koenig, age 81, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Oshkosh. He was born June 2. 1937 to Clarence and Dorothy (Steffan)Koenig in West Allis, WI. He was the youngest of four children. Growing up in West Allis he was active in multiple sports, excelling in track and cross country. Upon graduating from Juneau high school in 1954, he went on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. At Wisconsin he continued to run track and was captain of the cross country team, earning a varsity letter. He graduated from Wisconsin in 1959 with a degree in History. Tom then entered the Chicago Lutheran Seminary in Maywood, IL in 1959 to become a pastor. Tom graduated from seminary with a Master's of Divinity in 1963, was ordained, and accepted a call to a congregation in Jonesboro, IL. During his nearly 40 years of ministry, Tom also served congregations in Peoria, IL, Cudahy, WI, and finally St. John's Lutheran church in Oshkosh, WI, where he served from 1988 until his retirement in 1999. In 1963, Tom married Sandra Smedstad, whom he was married to until 1986; they had five children. In 1987, Tom remarried to the love of his life Judy Mccarthy and gained two more children. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, his daughter, Kirsten Klatt and sister, Belle Guenther. He is survived by his 6 remaining children, Robin Koenig, Cary Kaulfuss, Kelly (Robert) Zima, Heidi (Mark) Balke, Nathan (Jennifer) Koenig, Joel (Meredith) Koenig; grandchildren, Seth, Evann Grace, Elias, Calum "Ralphie, Case "Stanley", Maliyah, Hayden, Sebastian, Brad, Kristen, Sarah, Christina, Melody, Ben, Alisa, Tiffany, Sarena, Noelle, and Ariana. Tom is further survived by his great-grandchild, Derek Klatt; and siblings, David and Laurie.
Tom was a passionate man. He was a lover of music ranging from classical to rock and always had a new piece of music to share with you. Tom was gifted with language and took great pleasure in the discovery of unique words and phrases that nobody else knew. As well as being an accomplished fisherman, Tom was an avid gardener and took great pride in the pickles and beets that he canned. He was an excellent cook and would never let you leave his home hungry. Tom also had a lifelong love of reading and learning. He had a passion for theology and preaching while adamantly rejecting a fundamentalist approach to God that did not account for life's challenges. Tom had a sharp sense of humor with a great appreciation of irony. One of his favorite pastimes was trying his jokes on every unsuspecting grocery store worker, doctor, neighbor, or nurse; he prided himself in making the most ridiculous demands, just to amuse himself watching them try to fulfill them. More than anything else, Tom was passionate about his wife and children. Every week of his marriage to Judy, he would bring her a rose. He loved sitting on the back patio, reflecting on life with his wife. His love of his children permeated everything in his being. He was quick to give you a hug and a kiss, slip you some money when nobody was looking, and provided an open and kind listening ear. Even as grown adults, he still referred to his kids as "honey." Tom's influence on the lives of his children and those around him will far outlive his time on this Earth, because it is through his example that his children learned how to love unconditionally, to live passionately, and shower their own children with affection and acceptance. He will be missed tremendously.
A memorial service will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church (808 N Main St.) on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 A.M. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family would like to thank the staff at Eden Meadows for their loving and nurturing care of Tom; especially to Celeste for holding his hand when he needed it most
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 5, 2019