Thomas J. DemlerOshkosh - Thomas J. Demler, age 79, of Oshkosh, WI, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh.Tom was born in Oshkosh on August 10, 1941, the son of Albert E. and Alice E. Demler. He married Rosalie J. Crousser on May 29, 1971 in Honolulu, Hawaii.Tom served in the USAF from 1959 to 1986, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. He was an avid bowler and fisherman. He was a Life Member of the VFW; past Commander of VFW Post 1908 in Oshkosh; Life Member of the Military Order of the Cootie (VFW Honor Degree); past Seam Squirrel (Commander) of MOC Pup Tent #22 in Oshkosh; Life Member of the Military Veterans Museum in Oshkosh. He bowled a 300 game and two 299 games, and he got a 29 hand in cribbage (5 of Hearts).He is survived by his wife Rosalie, and two sons from a previous marriage: Michael (Karen) Demler of Claremore, Oklahoma, and Keith (Dawn) Demler of Wilmington, Ohio; six brothers and sisters: Diane (John) Harrington, James Demler, Robert Demler, Edward (Caroline) Demler, Carla (Jeff) Haen and Mary (Norm) Salomon; his grandsons: Anthony, Chandler, Christopher; granddaughters: Sailor and Jordan.He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother David.Per Tom's wishes, there will be no formal services.